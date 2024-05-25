Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Up 2.7 %

WALD stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Waldencast has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP increased its position in Waldencast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.