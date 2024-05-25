Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Up 2.7 %

WALD stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Waldencast has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP increased its position in Waldencast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

