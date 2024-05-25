Wanchain Price Hits $0.24 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $47.91 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00055298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,992,641 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

