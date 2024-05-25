Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Shashank Patel Sells 1,508 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 135,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $202.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

