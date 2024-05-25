WAX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.81 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $223.68 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,186,566,148 coins and its circulating supply is 3,448,846,326 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,186,361,125.244302 with 3,448,641,305.7746153 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06554906 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,642,998.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

