Wells Fargo & Company Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $35.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WES. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.55.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.82.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 29.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

