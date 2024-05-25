Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 208,079 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.34% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $72,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.11. 734,215 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.