Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 28,952 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.54% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $68,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.20. 112,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.73 and a one year high of $191.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.80 and its 200 day moving average is $176.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

