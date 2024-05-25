Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 735,753 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 939,376 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,228,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 767,101 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,087,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after buying an additional 269,302 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.15. 288,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,702. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0705 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

