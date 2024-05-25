Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,282 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.60% of J. M. Smucker worth $80,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.77. 838,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average is $120.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

