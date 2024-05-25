Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,197,217 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,396,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,197,217 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $78,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,291,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 92,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

