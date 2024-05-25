Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,716 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of CBRE Group worth $76,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. 999,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

