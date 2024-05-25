Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 189,056 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,056 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $64,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 7,137,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

