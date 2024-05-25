Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 470,913 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470,913 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Huntington Bancshares worth $69,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.74. 8,929,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992,201. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

