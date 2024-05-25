Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 529 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of ONEOK worth $79,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

