Wells Fargo & Company Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $305.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $277.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $163.26 and a 1 year high of $280.77. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

