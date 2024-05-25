Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells Sells 125,000 Shares

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$261,250.00.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

TSE WRN remained flat at C$1.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,476. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 2.12. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

