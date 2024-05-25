Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 823,574 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823,574 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.61% of Permian Resources worth $64,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Permian Resources by 1,290.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 5,154,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,647,393. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,691,849 shares of company stock worth $513,608,598. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

