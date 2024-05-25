Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,513 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $129,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791 in the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,069. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 0.73. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.