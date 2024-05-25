Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 17,688 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $62,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.60. 2,183,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,903. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.25, a P/E/G ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

