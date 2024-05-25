Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,192 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $56,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 1,281,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

