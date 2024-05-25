Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $67.09 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $67,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 691,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,933. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

