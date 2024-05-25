Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $77.58 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $77,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.54. The company had a trading volume of 289,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.16 and a 200-day moving average of $415.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.53 and a 52 week high of $491.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

