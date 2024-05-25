Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,191 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $49,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Avient by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avient by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 108,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

AVNT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 272,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

