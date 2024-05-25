Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $41.07 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,068,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.23% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.18. 5,484,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.75. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

