Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $53.68 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,679,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.20% of SBA Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.09. 500,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

