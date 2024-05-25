Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.20% of Lincoln Electric worth $149,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

LECO stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.47. 600,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,635. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.31.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

