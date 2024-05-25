Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,603 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.35% of Deckers Outdoor worth $60,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK traded up $128.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,032.90. 949,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $1,036.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $873.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $794.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 39.90%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 29.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

