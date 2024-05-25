Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 31,611 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,611 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.23% of Align Technology worth $48,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,190,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.62. 839,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

