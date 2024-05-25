WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $3.28 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $26,208.69 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00122775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008634 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.