Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. DA Davidson increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 369,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after buying an additional 161,987 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

