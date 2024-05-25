Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.70. 178,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

