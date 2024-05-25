Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $180.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.81.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $174.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

