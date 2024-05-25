Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.81.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 194.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399,944 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after buying an additional 329,561 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,590,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $34,554,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

