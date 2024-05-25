Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Trading Up 10.5%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,182 ($27.73) and last traded at GBX 2,168 ($27.55). 709,347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 276,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,962 ($24.94).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.60) to GBX 2,150 ($27.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
