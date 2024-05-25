Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,417. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

