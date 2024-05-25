Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $39.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,622,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. Workday has a 12 month low of $192.68 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.94 and a 200-day moving average of $268.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

