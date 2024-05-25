Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 14.62% of Xencor worth $188,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Xencor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $64,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 14,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $324,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,242.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $64,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,804. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 353,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,735. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

