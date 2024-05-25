XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Stock Price Up 50%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

