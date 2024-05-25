Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 29,373 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Xtant Medical Price Performance
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XTNT. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xtant Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
Xtant Medical Company Profile
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.
