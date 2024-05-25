Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 29,373 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $97.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XTNT. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xtant Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.