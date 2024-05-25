XYO Price Up 1.5% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $108.92 million and $668,701.43 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,923.18 or 0.99980609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00109684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003690 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00815955 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $908,881.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.