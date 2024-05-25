Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.65. 1,453,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,299. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.