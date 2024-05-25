ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0623 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $578,607.01 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00038882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

