Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $169,012.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

