Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.76.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $171.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.87. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.25 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

