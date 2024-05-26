10,474 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

