11,215 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $13,127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $11,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 44.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,689,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 523,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $2,170,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 212,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

