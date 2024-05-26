1,227 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Ndwm LLC

Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Boeing makes up about 0.3% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 178,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $46,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,016,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BA traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $174.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,489,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,203. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.