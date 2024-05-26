129,266 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 259,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.1 %
United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,524. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Microelectronics
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.