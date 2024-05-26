1,393 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.03. 1,217,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $252.61 and a twelve month high of $348.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.75 and its 200 day moving average is $317.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

