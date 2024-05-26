149,762 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 149,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,434,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,530,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

